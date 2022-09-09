Police shoot, kill man accused of firing toward officers in Zion

ZION, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed by police in Zion Thursday, after police said he fired at officers.

At 6:20 p.m., Zion police were called by a woman who said a relative – a 47-year-old man – was trying to break into her home in the 2800 block of Ezra Avenue.

The woman said she had an order of protection against the relative, police said.

Zion police found a man near the back door of the home, and when they started talking to him, he took out a gun and faced the officers with it, police said.

The man refused to drop the gun when ordered to do so, and began firing shots, police said.

The officers retreated and the man ran about a block west with the gun, police said. A third Zion police officers encountered the man and shot him, police said. His gun was recovered at the scene.

The man was rushed to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No officers were injured, but the officer who shot the man was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, police said.

Police determined the initial caller did obtain an order of protection against the man earlier in the day, but he had not yet been served with the order.

The Lake County Task Force is now investigating.