Bodycam video shows interaction between police, suspect in Downers Grove fatal stabbing of pregnant woman

For the first time, video shows what happened between police and a 19-year-old man now accused of murdering a pregnant Downers Grove woman last month.

He is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Eliza Morales inside her apartment and setting it on fire.

Court documents said the deadly stabbing started after Nedas Revuckas bought a pickup truck from Morales' husband on Facebook Marketplace. He was unhappy about the condition of the truck and told police he took his anger out on her.

Police body camera video showed that Revuckas was rather calm during the interaction, as if you wouldn't suspect he allegedly committed murder just hours before.

Police asked, "We are just trying to ask about that car. You bought that car earlier?" To which Revuckas replied, "Mhmm."

The body camera footage was taken inside a Westmont home. Revuckas is the man in the black T-shirt.

It's from the night of Jan. 26, hours after Morales was murdered — the person Revuckas claimed he interacted with.

"Yeah, the wife. I gave it to her at the door, and then I got ... she gave me the bill of sale," he said in the video.

He told police he came to her Downers Grove apartment building off Ogden to get a bill of sale for the pickup truck he bought from Morales' husband just days before, so he could switch out the license plates. He shakes his head "no" when asked if he went inside the apartment.

Revuckas later told the officers he did enter the apartment. In fact, photos from court documents show surveillance video inside the apartment hallway of who prosecutors said is Revuckas. He was wearing the same white boots that appear to be pictured in the court documents with blood on them.

There are also photos of the Morales' dog, Zula. Revuckas confessed to stabbing between the eyes. When asked about the dog's behavior, Revuckas said the dog sat in the corner of the apartment.

Court documents also said Revuckas admitted to police after he stabbed Morales that he lit the apartment on fire with household chemicals and accelerant. Minutes later, Downers Grove police arrested Revuckas and took him to the police department, where prosecutors say he cried and confessed to killing Morales.

"The prosecutors have a very strong case. This case would be a defense attorney's nightmare when a defense attorney looks at all this evidence and has to say, gee, what's my defense in this case?" said CBS Chicago Legal Analyst Irv Miller.

Police said Revuckas not only confessed to the murder, but court documents say he took police detectives to an Ace Hardware, where he disposed of his bloody clothes.

Revuckas is also charged with murdering Morales's unborn child and is due back in court on Wednesday.