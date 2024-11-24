Body pulled from water on Chicago's Near South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police said they've recovered a body from the water Sunday morning on the city's Near South Side.

The body was found just after 9 a.m. in the 2800 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police said the Marine Unit recovered the body, only described as a male, from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity was not released.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.