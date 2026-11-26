Batavia police have launched a death investigation after a body was recovered from the Fox River Thursday morning.

Police said just before 11 a.m., police and fire crews responded to a river rescue in the Fox River near the 100 block of North River Street.

Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 20s, was removed from the river and was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday by the Kane County Coroner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at 630-4542500.