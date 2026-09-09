Family says body of missing woman Ralphelle Howard found after car goes into Little Calumet River

The family of a woman who has been missing since a car lost control and went into the Little Calumet River early Tuesday morning said her body has been found.

Ralphelle Howard, 26, was riding in a car with four other people around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when the driver, who police said was speeding, lost control, crashed through the barrier in the 1300 block of South Indiana, and ended up in the river.

The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit rescued 24-year-old Trumayne Sanders, who was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center where he died. Howard was missing in the aftermath of the crash. The other three in the car, including the driver, were able to swim to safety.

Authorities spent a second day searching the river Wednesday but did not appear to find anything. Howard's father told CBS News Chicago they found her body on the riverbank about half a block from where authorities pulled the car out of the water.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. The driver, a 24-year-old man who has not yet been named, was cited for speeding.

Two other women in the car were not hurt.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police, who said officers responded to a call for service at that location Wednesday afternoon but have not yet shared any further information.