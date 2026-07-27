Body of missing Naperville man recovered from water in Elmhurst, Illinois

The body of a missing Naperville man last seen in Elmhurst last week has been recovered, the Elmhurst Police Department announced on Monday.

Police said that following their week-long search, they recovered the body of 28-year-old Gabriel De Sagun on Sunday.

Police said his body was found in the water of the east quarry with the use of a drone. The DuPage County Coroner's Office confirmed the body was that of De Sagun.

De Sagun was last seen walking south on West Avenue, between 2nd & 3rd Streets on Monday, July 20, just before 3 p.m.

Family members reported him missing after a family member dropped him off to get his vehicle from a parking lot on West Avenue earlier in the afternoon, but he never returned to their home in Naperville, police said.

During the investigation, De Sagun's vehicle was found at a nearby townhome parking lot on the 200 block of North West Avenue. A resident of the townhome provided video of him walking on West Avenue.

Police said numerous local and regional public safety partners aided in the finding of De Sagun, including K9 teams, drones, boats, sonar technology, and aviation assets.

The investigation remains ongoing in coordination with the DuPage County Coroner's Office. No additional information is available for release at this time.