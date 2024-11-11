Body found in debris from fire in Chicago's north suburbs

Body recovered from scene of fire in Hawthorn Woods, Illinois

Body recovered from scene of fire in Hawthorn Woods, Illinois

HAWTHORN WOODS, Ill. (CBS) -- Investigators late Monday were working to identify a person found dead inside a burned-out home in north suburban Hawthorn Woods.

The house on Rosewood Drive caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

Several fire departments had to be called to the scene to get the fire under control.

The Lake Zurich Fire Department said it was back at the scene Sunday night and found a body in the debris.

The body was taken by the Lake County, Illinois Coroner's office, where investigators were to conduct an autopsy and determine the person's identity.