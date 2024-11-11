Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in debris from fire in Chicago's north suburbs

By Natalie Goldstick, John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

Body recovered from scene of fire in Hawthorn Woods, Illinois
Body recovered from scene of fire in Hawthorn Woods, Illinois 00:26

HAWTHORN WOODS, Ill. (CBS) -- Investigators late Monday were working to identify a person found dead inside a burned-out home in north suburban Hawthorn Woods.

The house on Rosewood Drive caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

Several fire departments had to be called to the scene to get the fire under control.

The Lake Zurich Fire Department said it was back at the scene Sunday night and found a body in the debris.

The body was taken by the Lake County, Illinois Coroner's office, where investigators were to conduct an autopsy and determine the person's identity.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.