Man found dead near Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling identified as 68-year-old from Prospect Heights

The man whose body was found near Chicago Executive Airport in north suburban Wheeling has been identified.

Prospect Heights police were called to the fence line near the viewing area of the small private airport at 79 E. Palatine Frontage Road Sunday morning for a report of an unconscious man.

When the arrived they found a male body that was cold to the touch, the department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Prospect Heights Fire District.

Officials were still working to reach his next of kin on Sunday, but Monday morning the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as 68-year-old John Folan.

Folan's cause of death is still under investigation but early reports indicate he may have been killed in a crash. An autopsy has not yet been completed.