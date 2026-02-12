Watch CBS News
Body found in Chicago River's South Branch at Ashland Avenue

By
Adam Harrington
A dead body was found in the South Branch of the Chicago River Thursday afternoon.

The Chicago police Marine Unit was called for a body in the water at 26th Street and Ashland Avenue, where the South Branch meets the Chicago Sanitary & Ship Canal and splits off into Bubbly Creek.

The waterway divides Pilsen and McKinley Park communities with industrial development on both sides.

Police said the body was that of an unidentified woman, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.  

Further information was not immediately available.

