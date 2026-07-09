Third child who died after boating accident in Geneva Lake, Wisconsin, identified by family

The third child who died when a boat capsized on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin during a severe storm has been identified by family members.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, family members are remembering 10-year-old Kathryn Schmidt as an "amazing girl with a bubbly personality." The funds raised in Schmidt's honor will help children in need play sports and adopt animals, some of her passions.

"She didn't have a mean bone in her body. Whether you met her once or knew her well, she would brighten your life any time of day," the GoFundMe stated.

Family said Schmidt is the cousin of the other two victims.

A total of six adults and four children were on sailboat during a severe storm. The storm and high winds caused the boat to take on water, capsize and sink. Three children were found dead.

Officials said all four children on the boat were wearing lifejackets, and the captain had extensive boating experience. Seven people were rescued, but divers eventually found three children in the sunken vessel in about 32 feet of water. Lifesaving measures were undertaken as they were raced to a local hospital, but all three died.

Family members also identified the two youngest victims as 6-year-old Caleb Oswald and 7-year-old Abigail Oswald in a GoFundMe started by relatives. The family said the proceeds of the fundraiser will be donated to a children's charity in their memory.

In the fundraiser, the family described Caleb as having "a smile that could brighten everyone's day" and said he loved music, dancing and trucks of every kind. They wrote Abigail was "full of personality and had the quickest wit of anyone we knew," and dreamed of becoming a teacher one day.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.