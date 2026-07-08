Two children who drowned in Geneva Lake, Wisconsin, when boat capsized in storm identified by family

Two of the three children who died when a boat capsized on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin during a sudden severe storm have been identified.

Family members identified the two youngest victims of the boating accident as 6-year-old Caleb Oswald and 7-year-old Abigail Oswald in a GoFundMe started by relatives. The family said the proceeds of the fundraiser will be donated to a children's charity in their memory.

In the fundraiser, the family described Caleb as having "a smile that could brighten everyone's day" and said he loved music, dancing and trucks of every kind. They wrote Abigail was "full of personality and had the quickest wit of anyone we knew," and dreamed of becoming a teacher one day.

"While our hearts are broken beyond words, we want their legacy to be one of hope, compassion, and helping others," the family wrote in the fundraiser.

The Oswalds were on a sailboat with eight other people – a total of six adults and four children – on Genva Lake in Wisconsin on Friday when a severe storm suddenly blew in. The storm and high winds caused the boat to take on water, capsize and sink.

Officials said all four children on the boat were wearing lifejackets, and the captain had extensive boating experience. Seven people were rescued, but divers eventually found three children in the sunken vessel in about 32 feet of water. Lifesaving measures were undertaken as they were raced to a local hospital, but all three died.

The third victim, a 10-year-old, has not yet been identified. Police said no external injuries were noted in the preliminary investigation and the preliminary cause of death is drowning.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.