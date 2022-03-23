Watch CBS News

Board of Education meets to vote on settlement to families who sons were sexually abused in high school bathroom

/ CBS Chicago

Board of Education meet Wednesday to vote on settlement to families of boys sexually assaulted in hi 00:27

CHCIAGO (CBS) -- The Board of Education that oversees Chicago Public Schools is meeting Wednesday on whether to approve of a $1.5 million settlement.

The settlement comes as two families say their teenage sons were raped in a high school bathroom by another student -- each incident happening eight months apart.

Both families say CPS did nothing to stop these attacks. The victims are all part of the district's special education program.

The legal wrangling lasted years, with the district coming to terms with the families just before the trial was to begin.

First published on March 23, 2022 / 11:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.