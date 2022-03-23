Board of Education meets to vote on settlement to families who sons were sexually abused in high school bathroom

Board of Education meet Wednesday to vote on settlement to families of boys sexually assaulted in hi

CHCIAGO (CBS) -- The Board of Education that oversees Chicago Public Schools is meeting Wednesday on whether to approve of a $1.5 million settlement.

The settlement comes as two families say their teenage sons were raped in a high school bathroom by another student -- each incident happening eight months apart.

Both families say CPS did nothing to stop these attacks. The victims are all part of the district's special education program.

The legal wrangling lasted years, with the district coming to terms with the families just before the trial was to begin.