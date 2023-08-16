BMW Championship bringing financial boon to Olympia Fields and local businesses

BMW Championship bringing financial boon to Olympia Fields and local businesses

BMW Championship bringing financial boon to Olympia Fields and local businesses

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (CBS) -- With the PGA Tour's top golfers teeing off in the BMW Championship this week at Olympia Fields Country Club, the tournament is set to bring an economic boost to some local businesses and the quiet southwest suburban village itself.

In neighboring Chicago Heights, the BMW Championship is an ice cream dream come true.

Decades ago, Tom Zarlengo worked construction with his dad, when they built something much cooler: Zarlengo's Italian Ice & Gelato.

"We were the little guy just trying so hard," he said.

The shop and warehouse now has dozens of employees, and their cold confections will be a concessions headliner at the BMW Championship in the north course at Olympia Fields Country Club.

"Right here there's going to be energy will be infectious and intoxicating, quite honestly," said tournament director Mike Bruni. "We couldn't be more excited."

Upwards of 130,000 to 150,000 people are expected to attend the four-day tournament.

"We'll anticipate $30 to $35 million of revenue to the region," Bruni said. "And everybody who supports this championship is going to be a supporter of the Evans Scholarships."

The biggest winners are the Evans Scholars; 1,100 deserving caddies will be attending college this fall on full-ride Evans Scholarships.

Another winner is the village of Olympia Fields, which annexed the country club earlier this year, making the club an official part of the village for the first time.

"The annexation which happened this year, was actually a long time coming," Bruni said.

Sterling "Stoney" Burke, the village president in Olympia Fields, said before the annexation, they didn't collect any taxes from the country club.

EDWARDS: "You guys are gonna see a nice little coin come in from this tournament?"

BURKE: "Let's just say somewhere around half a million dollars."

Back to the golf, Bruni said the club "literally built a city within our property" to get ready for the BMW Championship.

That includes a large seating structure created by the Western Golf Association near the 17th and 18th holes.

"We're gonna hear the roars from 16, which is a downhill, very challenging par 3," Bruni said.

Meantime, local favorites Aurelio's will serve pizza at the tournament, and Buona Beef also will be served.