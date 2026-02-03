Police, FBI seeking information after armed group robs BMO bank in Lisle

Police are asking for the public's help with information after an armed group robbed a bank in Lisle, Illinois, on Tuesday morning.

They said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the BMO Harris Bank in the 1000 block of Maple Avenue.

Initial reports indicated that three suspects — dressed in dark clothing and wearing face coverings — entered the bank, displayed firearms, and demanded cash. They then left the scene in a black vehicle with an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Lisle Police said the investigation into the robbery remains ongoing in partnership with the FBI.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the FBI by submitting a tip at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800 225-5324.