Blustery, chilly evening in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect a blustery and chilly Saturday night in the Chicago area with wind chills in the teens. West winds are expected at 15 to 20 mph. 

With high pressure building in the plains, Chicago area skies will be clear through Sunday. Temperatures begin to slowly rise the next few days. 

Dry weather is expected with the incoming ridge dominating the pattern in the area. There is only a slight chance of a shower Thursday with the passage of a cold front that will drop our temperatures at least 10 degrees between Thursday and Friday. For the time being there will just be extra clouds in the forecast with this frontal passage as moisture sources are quite unimpressive.

FORECAST: 

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with chilly winds. LOW: 25, with wind chills in the teens

SUNDAY: Full sun. HIGH: 44

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 47

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on February 17, 2024 / 4:55 PM CST

