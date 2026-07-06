5 suspects sought in armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train back in May

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a group of men they say participated in the armed robbery of a passenger on a CTA Blue Line train back in May.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on May 26 in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Garfield Park.

Mass Transit says five men approached a 56-year-old man inside a CTA Blue Line train, displayed a weapon and demanded his property. When the victim refused, the group hit the victim and took his property. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Mass Transit detectives released descriptions of each of the suspects:

Black man, 35-45 years old, between 6 feet and 6-foot-2, bald with a grey goatee, grey colored jacket, burgundy-colored pants.

Black man, 28-35 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, camo beanie, black beard, black shirt, light colored belt, black pants.

Black man, 28-35 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, black dreads, black beard, black hoodie with "Chicago" emblem on chest and black pants.

Black man, 35-40 years old, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1, blond tips, mustache, blue T-shirt, dark pants.

Black man, 30-35 years old, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11, black beanie, mustache and facial hair, black T-shirt.

Five men are being sought in connection with the May 26, 2026, CTA Blue Line train robbery in Garfield Park. Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK269266.