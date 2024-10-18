Neighborhood block club honors fallen CPD officer Areanah Preston

Fallen officer Areanah Preston now permanent part of Chicago neighborhood

Fallen officer Areanah Preston now permanent part of Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fallen Chicago police officer Areanah Preston is now a permanent part of a neighborhood block club aiming to bring safety and stability to part of the city.

Preston was shot and killed during a robbery attempt outside her Avalon Park home last year.

On Friday, the group My Block, My Hood, My City installed a sign for the 8100 South Blackstone Block Club, featuring an image of Preston.

That's the same neighborhood where Preston lived.

Her mother, Dionne Mhoon, was there when the sign was installed.

"When I got the call, I was just, like, 'Oh my God. They remembered my baby.' So I was overjoyed and glad," she said.

The sign is part of a new initiative from My Block, My Hood, My City to give block clubs the resources to protect and improve their neighborhoods – through meetings, volunteer opportunities, and grants.