City leaders to attend ceremony renaming street after fallen CPD Officer Aréanah Preston

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been four months since officer Aréanah Preston was shot and killed during a robbery on the city's South Side.

City leaders will gather to honor her legacy.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend a ceremony to rename Blackstone Avenue in honor of Officer Preston.

She was killed near 81st and Blackstone in Avalon Park in May.

The ceremony will happen at that intersection at 3 p.m.

