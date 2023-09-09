City leaders to attend ceremony renaming street after fallen CPD Officer Aréanah Preston
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been four months since officer Aréanah Preston was shot and killed during a robbery on the city's South Side.
City leaders will gather to honor her legacy.
Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend a ceremony to rename Blackstone Avenue in honor of Officer Preston.
She was killed near 81st and Blackstone in Avalon Park in May.
The ceremony will happen at that intersection at 3 p.m.
