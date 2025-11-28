Luke Evangelista scores key goal as Predators beat slumping Blackhawks 4-3

Steven Stamkos, Ryan O'Reilly and Luke Evangelista each had a goal and an assist, helping the Nashville Predators beat the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Friday night.

Matthew Wood also scored as last-place Nashville posted its second straight win. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

Evangelista picked up his 100th career point when he beat Arvid Soderblom with 3:33 left in the second period, giving Nashville a 3-2 lead. It was his third goal of the season and No. 36 in 195 career games — all with the Predators.

Ryan Donato, Ryan Greene and Teuvo Teravainen scored for Chicago in its fifth consecutive loss. Soderblom stopped 25 shots.

Blackhawks forward Andre Burakovsky picked up an assist in his return to the lineup after missing three games because of an upper-body injury.

Nashville opened a 4-2 lead 7:15 into third period. Evangelista passed to the middle to a streaking O'Reilly, who beat Soderblom for his eighth goal of the season.

Chicago got one back on Teravainen's sixth goal at 10:28. But it was shut out the rest of the way.

The Predators head home to face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. The Blackhawks host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

