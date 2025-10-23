Donato scores 2 more goals as the Blackhawks beat the Lightning 3-2

Ryan Donato scored two more goals to help the Chicago Blackhawks beat the slumping Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Thursday night.

Frank Nazar had a goal and an assist as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games. Teuvo Teravainen had two assists, and Spencer Knight made 29 saves.

Donato has five goals during a four-game scoring streak. The veteran forward scored a career-high 31 goals last season.

Ryan McDonagh had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay in its fourth consecutive loss. Jake Guentzel also scored, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists.

The game was tied at 2 before Donato converted a wrist shot with 54 seconds left in the game. He also scored 10:16 into the second period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves for the Lightning, who went 0 for 4 on the power play.

Guentzel tied it at 1 with his second goal of the season 6:57 into the second. After Donato scored his first goal for Chicago, McDonagh replied for Tampa Bay with 42 seconds left in the period.

The Blackhawks host the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night. The Lightning host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.