Sam Rinzel scored in overtime and had two assists to lead the Chicago Blackhawks past the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Saturday, snapping a nine-game road winless skid.

Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists for Chicago (7-14-2). Roman Kantserov and Ryan Donato also scored. The Blackhawks are 3-1-1 in their last five.

Ryan Strome, who also had an assist, Jonathan Castagna and Yegor Sharangovich scored for Calgary (10-12-2).

Spencer Knight had 32 saves for Chicago. He improved to 7-11-1.

Dustin Wolf made 29 stops for the Flames. He fell to 5-6-2.

Kane's three points gives the 38-year-old winger 1,415 for his career (510 goals, 905 assists), moving past Doug Gilmour into 22nd on the NHL's all-time points list. Adam Oates is 21st at 1,420.

Rookie center Anton Frondell left the game after two periods with an undisclosed injury. Kantserov has 10 goals to lead all rookies. Chicago went 1 for 2 on the power play to improve to 7 for 14 over the last five games.

Center Martin Pospisil (upper body) left the game late in the second and did not return after he was elbowed in the head by Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser, who was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct. Castagna's first three NHL goals have come in the last three games.

On the ensuing power play after Kaiser's major penalty, Sharangovich one-timed a Strome pass into the top corner at 1:16 of the third period, tying the score 3-3. Allowing the Flames to pick up a point.

With two assists, Rinzel is the first defenseman in Blackhawks history to record multiple assists in five consecutive games. The 22-year-old has 11 assists over that span.

Up next

Blackhawks: At Vancouver on Sunday.

Flames: At Ottawa on Monday.