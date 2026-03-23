Tickets for Blackhawks vs. Senators games in Germany go on sale on Friday

Tickets to a pair of Blackhawks games in Germany next season will go on sale on Friday.

The Blakhawks will play the Ottawa Senators at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf on Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, 2026.

Tickets go on sale at 4 a.m. on Friday on Ticketmaster.

They will be the second and third ever NHL regular season games played in Germany. The first game was on Oct. 8, 2011, when the Buffalo Sabres played the Los Angeles Kings in Berlin.

Overall, the league has played 42 regular-season games in Europe since 2007.

Senators forward Tim Stützle, a native of Germany, is expected to be the big star of the event. The leading scorer for Ottawa this season, Stützle grew up just outside Duesseldorf in Viesen and led Germany in goals at the Milan Cortina Olympics with four.

Additional details on the Blackhawks-Senators games in Germany, including information on how to watch the games, will be announced later.