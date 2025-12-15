Blackhawks place Connor Bedard on injured reserve after he was hurt during Friday night game

The Blackhawks' Connor Bedard has been placed on the injured reserve.

This past Friday, the 20-year-old center suffered an injury to his upper body with one second left in the third period of the Blackhawks' game against the St. Louis Blues, which the Blackhawks lost 3-2.

Blues center Bradyden Schenn went in for a stick lift and knocked over to Bedard, who fell backward onto the ice, according to the NHL.

Bedard was holding onto his right shoulder as he went to the locker room, the NHL said.

Bedard had two assists during the game on Friday night.

He is on the injured reserve retroactive to Friday, Dec. 12.