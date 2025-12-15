Watch CBS News
Sports

Blackhawks place Connor Bedard on injured reserve after he was hurt during Friday night game

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

The Blackhawks' Connor Bedard has been placed on the injured reserve.

This past Friday, the 20-year-old center suffered an injury to his upper body with one second left in the third period of the Blackhawks' game against the St. Louis Blues, which the Blackhawks lost 3-2.

Blues center Bradyden Schenn went in for a stick lift and knocked over to Bedard, who fell backward onto the ice, according to the NHL.

Bedard was holding onto his right shoulder as he went to the locker room, the NHL said.

Bedard had two assists during the game on Friday night.

He is on the injured reserve retroactive to Friday, Dec. 12.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue