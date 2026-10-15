Blackhawks Patrick Kane sets NHL assist record for U.S.-born players with a helper on Bedard's goal

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane earned another career milestone in becoming the NHL's career leader in assists among U.S.-born players.

The 37-year-old from Buffalo, New York, earned his 895th career assist on Connor Bedard's game-opening power-play goal against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. In doing so in his 1,377th game, Kane surpassed the American-born record held by defenseman Phil Housley, who had 894 assists in 1,496 games.

Kane last year set the record for most points among American NHLers, with the assist now increasing his total to 1,404.

Kane is in his 20th NHL season and signed a two-year contract in July to return to Chicago where he won three Stanley Cups during his first 16 NHL seasons. He was selected first overall by Chicago in the 2007 draft, and was the NHL's MVP and leading scorer in 2016. ___

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