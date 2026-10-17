Blackhawks get shut out by Stars' with 4-0 loss

Jake Oettinger made 19 saves for his NHL-leading third shutout in six games, Arttu Hyry scored twice and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday night.

Jason Robertson scored and Roope Hintz also connected before he exited late in the third period with a right hand injury. Dallas (4-3-1) won its second straight to give Glen Gulutzan his 200th NHL coaching victory.

Oettinger had his 19th career shutout and lowered his goals-against average to 1.00. The 25-year-old Hyry had his first multi-goal game.

The Stars, who trimmed their NHL-best team goals average to 1.50, outshot the Blackhawks 32-19 in this one and limited Chicago's chances.

Spencer Knight blocked 28 shots in his fourth straight start as the Blackhawks' two-game winning streak ended.

Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram missed a second game with an upper-body injury. Stars forward Wyatt Johnston returned after sitting out two games with an illness.

Dallas dominated the scoreless first period, outshooting Chicago 12-5, but Knight made several close-in saves.

An apparent goal by Robertson at 12:10 was disallowed after a video review showed Hintz entered the Chicago zone offside.

Robertson opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 4:58 of the second on the Stars' 14th shot. He fired over Knight's glove and into the upper right corner of the net from a scrum and about 15 feet out.

Hyry upped it to 2-0 with 5:50 left in the the second when he completed a 2-on-1 break with Sam Steel by snapping off a high one-timer.

Knight stopped Hyry on a short-handed breakaway with 52.9 seconds left in the second.

Hyry's second goal at 1:27 into the third made it 3-0. The Finnish forward broke to the net, gained a step on defenseman Wyatt Kaiser and lofted in high backhander.

Hintz connected from the left faceoff circle midway through the third to complete the scoring. Oettinger made a point-blank save on Cole Smith with 6 minutes left.

Up next:

Stars: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: Host Montreal on Friday night.