Blackhawks bring back Sam Lafferty; contract extension talks coming with some players

The Blackhawks don't appear to be super-active in free agency, which started Tuesday, but they are bringing back a familiar face — acquiring Sam Lafferty from the Buffalo Sabres.

The forward spent parts of the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons in Chicago.

Meanwhile, Connor Bedard and goalie Spencer Knight are two players with whom the 'Hawks can begin contract extension talks this summer.

"We have had some conversations with a couple of those players — nothing imminent. I think the new salary cap marketplace is going to stall some of that. It's going to make some of these a little more drawn out than maybe they would have been in the past on a more flat cap," said Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson. "But we've started."

At the end of this season, Bedard did express wanting to stay in Chicago long-term.