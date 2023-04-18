'We've all had enough': Black male mentors join forces to help, support Chicago youth

'We've all had enough': Black male mentors join forces to help Chicago youth

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a movement to stop the violence.

Several male mentoring programs are coming together as one to find a solution to keep kids busy this summer. They're trying to prevent a repeat of this weekend's chaotic gathering.

They'll present this plan to Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson in a few days. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from the Loop near Millennium Park with their solution.

The bottom line is no more violence. These male mentoring organizations said they want kids to still come downtown and enjoy the city, but in a structured manner.

"No more violence. That is the strategy," said CHAMPS Founder and CEO Vondale Singleton.

It's clear cut and to the point. These five men represent four Chicago-based male mentoring organizations. They don't want to see kids jumping on a bus or shooting each other the next time Chicago has nice weather.

"I think we've all had enough. We've seen too many kids lose their lives in this city that we all love."

Kareem Wells, founder of KWOE Foundation; Jermaine Anderson, founder of I Am A Gentleman; Vondale Singleton, Founder of CHAMPS Mentoring and Dr. Marlon Haywood of Urban Male Network have been meeting weekly since last year to create a proposal that's called Operation Trend.

They would work with churches, businesses and other youth organizations from their community to bring kids downtown and supervise them.

"This is a safe space. The city is available to you, but we're with you to make sure you are supervised," Anderson said.

Dr. Haywood said instead of competing against each other, they wanted to show a representation of Black men coming together. Their collaboration is called Brilliance and Excellence Movement.

"Many of times when I'm in meetings, I don't see people that look like us, that are serving our people, that are trying to help our youth," Haywood said. "And the Brilliance and Excellence Movement represents Black men coming together to say that we want to do something positive to help our young Black men and young Black girls in our community."

They first brought this idea to Brandon Johnson before he was elected mayor, because of previous large gatherings, one that was deadly.

"I know people are going to say, 'well you know, last year, there was no change, and the year before that.' But sometimes it takes time," Haywood said.

"I don't want them to feel like they're alone, even though they made a mistake, but we have to correct their mistake and let them know, we're not going to justify," added Gaston. "We're not going to stand by, but it's like, if you have that energy and put it in the right direction, it could probably make some changes."

The organizations said they're finalizing their proposal and will present it to Chicago Mayor-elect Johnson in a couple of days.