Loop businesses worried about security after weekend chaos

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of teenagers flooded the Loop over the weekend in a melee that involved two people standing in the crowd being shot in the midst of the chaos – as well as multiple reports of fighting, bottles thrown at CTA buses, and gunshots.

Some businesses saw it all unfold, and were forced to close their doors for the night.

As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, managers of nearby businesses who had a clear view said it started out peaceful and then quickly got out of hand.

Frightening sounds of gunshots sent kids running in all directions on Saturday night. Cellphone video showed people jumping on Chicago Transit Authority buses.

"I have to lock the doors, because otherwise - who knows?" said Jesus Delvalle, manager of Cantina on Madison – located in the Mallers Building at 69 E. Madison St. "They might come in here and start shooting people."

Cantina on Madison is a fairly new business – having opened just four weeks ago. Delvalle says the restaurant quickly became a safe haven after gunshots were heard.

"It was a few people who came in and then they were like, 'Please let us stay here. We don't know what to do. It seems like a safe place,'" Delvalle said. "And I said, 'Yes, go ahead, come on in.'"

It was then that Delvalle locked the doors.

"A lot of the customers that were in here, they decided to stay here because it wasn't safe out there," Delvalle said. "We saw police running back and forth, trying to chase the kids who they thought had the gun on them. It was scary."

What was going outside was too dangerous to be on the street for.

"From nowhere, we saw one of the groups fighting right on the corner here in the alley," Delvalle said, "and then from nowhere, we just heard like gunshots."

Less than a block away on Michigan is Remington's, a restaurant located on the ground floor of the Illinois State Medical Society Headquarters at 20 N. Michigan Ave. Kelly Hoxie was working at Remington's Saturday night.

"It started off kind of peaceful and then it got into throwing bottles, jumping on cars," Hoxie said. "Some people maybe jumped some guests."

The conduct of the people involved in the chaos grew worse over time, according to Hoxie.

"I said, 'Could you please not be here this is private property and most of them, they were good," Hoxie said. "But when everybody gets together and that buzz starts going and then people start getting wound up, it just seems like everything turns."

Hoxie says the restaurant staff called the police several times.

"It was about three and a half hours where it was pretty crazy out there," he said.

Hoxie is calling on either mayor Lori Lightfoot or Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to keep this from happening again.

"I think, if they come up; they have a plan, we're willing to help with anything that we can possibly do," Hoxie said. "But there needs to be something where there's a plan - because without a plan, we're never going to get past this."

This was not the first time Hoxie saw chaos right outside Remington's doors.

Last summer, similar violence played out during large gatherings in the Loop.

In May of last year, 16-year-old Seandell Holliday was shot and killed right in front of the Bean in Millennium Park.

"It happened before then - and it's happened a lot. And it's not the first or second or third or fourth time this happened," Hoxie said. "But it was bad on Saturday night."

Managers at both Remington's and Cantina on Madison say they are talking about hiring security.

"I feel at this time, this is a warning to us - if we don't react soon with a solid plan and something that's good for everybody," Hoxie said. "but it's got to be something that's safe."