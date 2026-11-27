Fifty years of music and 50 years of stories.

Chicago's Black Ensemble Theater is marking a milestone and continuing its mission to fight racism.

The theater's founder and CEO, Jackie Taylor, believes music can bring people together, and a story can change how they see each other.

She built a theater around that belief.

"The Other Cinderella" is the play that launched the Black Ensemble Theater 50 years ago.

Taylor's 1976 musical gave a Black girl from the projects the starring role, in her own fairy tale. The vision for the play came from experience.

Taylor grew up in Cabrini-Green and later taught children there.

"I wrote it for my kids and I used recordings as the musical," she said.

Taylor recalls her first acting role as Johnny Mae in "Coolie High" and says it was a wonderful experience.

"I received offers after that, and what I found out very quickly, that we were in the Black exploitation era," she said. "I decided that I was gonna start a company that would, first of all, tell the truth about African American people and exemplify our greatness."

Black Ensemble's mission reaches beyond the stage through school programs and community outreach — aimed at challenging stereotypes and creating opportunities.

"There's still a need to build their self-esteem, to build their confidence," Taylor said. "We have workshops ... 'What is racism?' that's one of our workshops."

From its early days in Old Town to its home in Uptown that borders Ravenswood, the theater has staged more than 100 productions and employed more than 5,000 artists.

The road to success wasn't always easy.

"I just started banging on my desk and kicking the file cabinet."

Taylor remembers being in a fit of rage on a day everything that could go wrong — financially and professionally — did.

"And the phone rang. And I said, 'Black Ensemble, may I help you?' and that was it. I got it out. I released it, and I kept going," she said. "I want for the theater to build generations of supporters."

This year, the nonprofit received a Jeff Award honoring 50 years of artistic achievement and community leadership.

The Jackie Wilson Story toured nationally and played a record-breaking run at Harlem's legendary Apollo Theater.

"At Last: A Tribute to Etta James" earned rave reviews and was extended by popular demand.

In the critically praised "Elvis Presley Was a Black Man Named Joe," Taylor turned memories of her late brother into a deeply personal musical.

Different voices, different generations, and one woman with a mission of bringing people together through music.

As Taylor reflects on the next 50 years. Her hope?

"I'm hoping that Black Ensemble Theater will have a part in changing and transforming our society."

"The Other Cinderella" returns for the holidays. Its official opening is Sunday, Dec. 20. — 50 years after the original production.