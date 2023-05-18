Bike to Work Day on Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to get in gear. Friday is Bike to Work Day.

Whether your commute is one mile or 20, you're encouraged to pedal your way to the office.

It's also a time to raise awareness of cyclists sharing the roads with other vehicles.

May is also Chicago Bike Month, and the Active Transportation Alliance is promoting a Bike Commuter Challenge through June 11.

Chicagoland organizations will compete to see who can earn the most points by riding their bike.