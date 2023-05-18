Watch CBS News
Local News

Bike to Work Day on Friday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Bike to Work Day tomorrow
Bike to Work Day tomorrow 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to get in gear. Friday is Bike to Work Day.

Whether your commute is one mile or 20, you're encouraged to pedal your way to the office.

It's also a time to raise awareness of cyclists sharing the roads with other vehicles.

May is also Chicago Bike Month, and the Active Transportation Alliance is promoting a Bike Commuter Challenge through June 11.

Chicagoland organizations will compete to see who can earn the most points by riding their bike.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 4:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.