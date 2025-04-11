Bike Lane Uprising offers first-ever fleet driver training class

Bike Lane Uprising, an app that allows cyclists to report bike lane obstructions, held their first-ever fleet driver training class.

"We received more bike lane obstructions this past March than any other month that we've been in existence," said app founder Christina Whitehouse.

She said her group has found that the most dangerous offenders when it comes to bike lane blocking are fleet drivers behind the wheel of delivery trucks, vans or even landscaping vehicles.

"Christy Webber Landscaping, they had been reported to our database," she said.

But instead of becoming an obstruction themselves, it became an introduction to a teaching opportunity.

"We turned the social media posts into emails, emails into video calls, video calls into screenshares, screenshares into employment surveys and then we did a four-training," Whitehouse said.

Last week, Bike Lane Uprising held its first-ever training class at Christy Webber Landscapes.

"We trained their managers on everything we would to know if we were fleet drivers regarding bike lane laws, common crashes, how to anticipate bicyclists' movements and really ways that they can avoid getting tickets," Whitehouse said.

The company joined the conversation "because they believe better communities start with better communication."

"Like when are you ever in a room to where you have two seemingly opposing sides having real conversations and trying to hash things out and make it work," said Whitehouse.

Any company interested in the training can reach out to Bike Lane Uprising.