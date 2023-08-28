Cubs hot offense needed for big series with division-leading Brewers

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's not now or never for the Chicago Cubs, but it is now or the last series of the season to beat the first-place Brewers head-to-head.

CBS 2's Jori Parys had more on a Cubs team sitting four games back of the red-hot Brew crew, with only 32 games left on the schedule.

The first-place Brewers came into Wrigley Field on an eight-game winning streak, but the Cubs are riding the confidence of their recent play into the big series as well.

The North Siders have won seven of nine games with an offense that's been able to put up a fight in close games and scored double-digit runs in each of their last two wins.

Outfielder Ian Happ said the Cubs are playing with "a ton" of confidence lately.

"We've been on a nice stretch," he said. "I think everything's been clicking for us. We've played really good baseball the last road trip, and even the couple homestands before, a couple big series to be able to keep that going."

Manager David Ross added, "I think this team's proven some of the so-called unlucky stuff we talked about early in the season right? Just coming around and being consistent in their ability to add on runs when needed."

The Cubs plan to send out Jameson Taillon for the series opener. The Brewers were slated to start former Cub Wade Miley, who is carrying a 3.18 ERA through 17 starts.