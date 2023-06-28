Biden visiting Chicago to attend fundraiser, discuss vision for U.S. economy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will be in Chicago Wednesday.

Governor J.B. Pritzker is hosting a campaign fundraiser for the president.

While speaking on Tuesday, Pritzker answered questions about the influx of asylum seekers coming to Illinois and conversations he's had with the white house about it.

"You're asking if I will talk to the president about it? If I do, it will be the 10th time that I've had, um, interactions with the White House or directly with the president about, uh, the migrant crisis about the problem of, uh, inhumane governors in Florida and Texas, uh, who are literally shipping people around the country, um, and, and ignoring their rights," Pritzker said.

During his visit, Biden is also expected to meet with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and join him to speak about his vision for making the U.S. economy stronger.