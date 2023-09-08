Bicyclist hurt after being struck by car in Sugar Grove

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Sugar Grove Friday morning.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched around 11:40 a.m. to the area of Bliss Road and May Road for a report of a crash involving a Nissan Altima and a bicyclist.

Preliminary investigation found that the driver and sole occupant of the Nissan was traveling southbound on Bliss Road. Two bicyclists, heading southeast on the Virgil Gilman Trail, activated the blinking crossing lights to cross the street.

Traffic in both directions stopped and the two bicyclists proceeded onward. Once the bicyclists crossed Bliss Road, the driver of the Nissan proceeded through the intersection.

While in the intersection, another bicyclist entered the roadway from the same trail, going northwest when they made contact with the Nissan - causing injuries.

The bicyclist was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The bicyclist was not wearing a safety helmet during the time of the crash, the office said.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The Sheriff's Office said there was no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

No citations were issued.