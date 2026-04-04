Bicyclist seriously hurt after being hit by car in Joliet, Illinois

A bicyclist is recovering after being hit by a car in Joliet, Illinois, on Saturday afternoon.

Joliet police said just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of West Jefferson Street and Springfield Avenue for a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Preliminary reports indicated that a Toyota Camry, driven by a 45-year-old Joliet woman, was stopped southbound on Springfield Avenue at West Jefferson Street, waiting to turn right onto westbound Jefferson Street.

Police said it was believed the driver initiated the right turn and hit the bicyclist, a 69-year-old man from Joliet, believed to have been traveling eastbound on the sidewalk on the south side of West Jefferson Street and had entered the roadway to cross Springfield Avenue.

Police said the bicyclist was thrown from his bicycle due to the impact. They said at the time of the crash, the traffic signal for Springfield Avenue was believed to be red.

The 69-year-old was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center by fire crews with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.



Westbound lanes of West Jefferson Street were temporarily closed during the investigation. No citations have been issued at this time.



The incident remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone with video footage or additional information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.