Meet 'Bibli', the falcon born on top of the Evanston Public Library
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winged celebrity met his adoring fans in north suburban Evanston on Friday.
He's noisy and pretty cute.
The peregrine falcon chick was born last month in a nest on top of the Evanston Public Library. On Friday, Field Museum experts brought the bird inside to place a tracking band on his leg.
The library also announced his new name: Bibli.
