Meet 'Bibli', the falcon born on top of the Evanston Public Library

Meet 'Bibli' the falcon born on top of a library

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winged celebrity met his adoring fans in north suburban Evanston on Friday.

He's noisy and pretty cute.

The peregrine falcon chick was born last month in a nest on top of the Evanston Public Library. On Friday, Field Museum experts brought the bird inside to place a tracking band on his leg.

The library also announced his new name: Bibli.