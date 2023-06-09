Watch CBS News
Meet 'Bibli', the falcon born on top of the Evanston Public Library

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winged celebrity met his adoring fans in north suburban Evanston on Friday.

He's noisy and pretty cute.

The peregrine falcon chick was born last month in a nest on top of the Evanston Public Library. On Friday, Field Museum experts brought the bird inside to place a tracking band on his leg.

The library also announced his new name: Bibli.

