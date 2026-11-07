Far Southwest Side record store reopens nearly year after crash

The Beverly Phono Mart record store is back in the mix after holding its grand reopening on Saturday.

The store, located at 1802 W. 103rd St., has been closed for nearly a year after a car slammed into it on New Year's Day.

Saturday's grand reopening featured plenty of music and beverages from Marz Community Brewing.

The store's co-owner, Mallory McClaire, shared details of the long journey to reopening.

"We're thankful to have a community that comes out and celebrates and supports small business, and many regulars who continually, even when our doors were closed, were placing online orders or special orders that we were delivering to their homes and then supporting us throughout the several months that we were operating in a smaller storefront as a pop-up."

Beverly Phono-Mart first started as an online-only retailer before opening a brick-and-mortar location in 2021.