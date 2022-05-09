Watch CBS News
Local News

Beverly Breast Cancer Walk returns after COVID-19 pandemic

/ CBS Chicago

Beverly Breast Cancer Walk returns after COVID-19 pandemic
Beverly Breast Cancer Walk returns after COVID-19 pandemic 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of people laced up their sneakers for the 23rd annual Beverly Breast Cancer Walk. 

The event was back in person this year after going virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The three-mile walk began in 2000 with a breast cancer survivor, her sister and another friend.

Now more than 12,000 people take part every year.

Money raised goes to screening and access to mammograms as well as support for breast cancer patients and their families. 

Since it started the walk has raised more than $6.5 million. 

First published on May 9, 2022 / 12:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.