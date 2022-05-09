Beverly Breast Cancer Walk returns after COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of people laced up their sneakers for the 23rd annual Beverly Breast Cancer Walk.

The event was back in person this year after going virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-mile walk began in 2000 with a breast cancer survivor, her sister and another friend.

Now more than 12,000 people take part every year.

Money raised goes to screening and access to mammograms as well as support for breast cancer patients and their families.

Since it started the walk has raised more than $6.5 million.