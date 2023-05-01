Best July 4 Fireworks: Navy Pier No. 1 in the United States

What is the best darn July 4 fireworks show in these United States of America?

Local folks needn't go far to catch it: Navy Pier! That's according to USA Today.

(credit: NavyPier.com)

Chicagoans already know the fireworks are a weekly thing on the Pier during the summer. However, the July 4 blowout takes the nation's top prize.

The top 10 was selected by a panel of relevant experts, including editors from USA TODAY and10Best.com, along with expert contributors.

Loosing for a July 4 bucket list? Here are the other cities rated by USA TODAY.

No. 10: New Orleans: The Go 4th on the River celebration takes place along the Mississippi River waterfront of the French Quarter.

No. 9 San Francisco: If you don't want to watch from up close, San Francisco's famous hills provide alternative viewing points, like Bernal Heights Park.

No. 8 Washington, D.C.: The show on the National Mall draws hundreds of thousands of spectators.

No 7: St. Louis: The climactic fireworks display takes place above the Mississippi River, framed by the Gateway Arch.

No. 6 Boston: The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular recaptures the spirit of the Boston Pops' famous Bicentennial performance.

No. 5 Nashville: The display is synced with a live classical performance by the Nashville Symphony.

No. 4: Philadelphia: What better place to celebrate the Fourth of July than the city where the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776?

No. 3 Addison, Texas: Visible from anywhere in town, the air show and fireworks can also be enjoyed at "watch parties" in this Dallas suburb.

No. 2 San Diego: The 18-minute fireworks display can be seen from anywhere in San Diego's North Bay.

