Best Buy recalls 772,000 air fryers after more than 100 catch fire, burn or melt

Best Buy is recalling 772,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens sold in the U.S. and Canada after more than 100 incidents in which the products caught fire, burned or melted, in one case hurting a child.

The company has heard from 68 U.S. residents and 36 Canadians complaining of the fryers and ovens overheating, Best Buy said Thursday in a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The reports include two injuries — one involving a child's leg, and seven involving minor property damage, the retailer disclosed.

People should stop using the recalled air fryers and air fryer ovens and return them to Best Buy for a refund in the form of credit to be used at Best Buy. Custoners will receive store credit for $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher. No receipt is needed to get the $50 credit, the retailer stated.

Recalled Insignia - 3.4qt Analog Air Fryer - Black NS-AF32MBK9 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall involves the Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens with the followng model numbers: NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1.

The brand name Insignia is on the top or front of each unit, and a rating label can be found on the underside, identifying the brand and model number.

Manufactured in China and imported by Richfield, Minnesota-based Best Buy, the recalled fryers were sold at Best Buy stores and online from November 2018 through February 2022 for between $30 and $150.

Best Buy said it sold about 635,000 of the recalled products in the U.S. and another 137,000 in Canada.