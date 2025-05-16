Fourteen-year-old Benyamin Bamburac graduates from Lewis University with degree in math

It's a big time of year for graduations, but one Lewis University graduate donning a cap and gown Friday night will look a little different than the others.

Benyamin Bamburac is graduating with a bachelor's degree in mathematics Friday night, at just 14 years old.

Benny, as he's known, has won over his fellow students and impressed teachers with his skills.

His family said he started doing calculus at the age of five and graduated from high school at 10. At 12 years old, he graduated from Joliet Junior College and went to Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, to study math.

There's no word on what he'll do next, but the future seems wide open.

Congratulations, Benny!