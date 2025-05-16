Watch CBS News
Local News

Fourteen-year-old Benyamin Bamburac graduates from Lewis University with degree in math

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Fourteen-year-old graduates from Lewis University with Bachelor’s in math
Fourteen-year-old graduates from Lewis University with Bachelor’s in math 00:35

It's a big time of year for graduations, but one Lewis University graduate donning a cap and gown Friday night will look a little different than the others.

Benyamin Bamburac is graduating with a bachelor's degree in mathematics Friday night, at just 14 years old.

Benny, as he's known, has won over his fellow students and impressed teachers with his skills.

His family said he started doing calculus at the age of five and graduated from high school at 10. At 12 years old, he graduated from Joliet Junior College and went to Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, to study math.

There's no word on what he'll do next, but the future seems wide open.

Congratulations, Benny! 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.