Attorney Ben Crump calls for investigation into CPS disciplinary process against Black principals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Principals Administrators Association says it has evidence of wrongful termination of Black CPS principals.

On Thursday, prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump joined with a number of community groups calling for an investigation into the disciplinary process for school principals.

"And people of goodwill all over Chicago and all over America have been calling me saying 'thank you for standing up for our Black educators.' I mean, they are the unsung heroes, every day," Crump said.

The community groups say the disciplinary process is unfair for all but seems to single out Black CPS principals to be fired.

We reached out to Chicago Public Schools for comment and have not heard back.

The speeches came to a stop momentarily during the press conference as several men tackled somebody just feet from where the crowd was gathered.

It's not clear what that man was doing before he was subdued but he was arrested.