Belmont Gardens neighbors say loud droning noise has been humming for weeks

People living in Chicago's Belmont Gardens neighborhood said they've been dealing with a persistent droning noise, sometimes a constant hum and other times like a rocket ship taking off, since December.

"It's been very, very loud the past couple of months," said Ben Mjolsness.

Mjolsness lives near Karlov and Oakdale in the Northwest Side neighborhood and recorded the sound while inside his apartment on Dec. 3, 2025.

"It's kind of like a low steady hum sometimes. It will be more throbbing noise. At times sounds like spaceship or something," he said.

He said he followed the noise to The Fields Studios at Karlov and George, where he filmed video capturing just how loud the noise is.

"It's been pretty unsettling. You know, it's just something that's always there and you can hear it inside while watching a movie or eating dinner. Just sort of frustrating," he said.

CBS News Chicago reached out to 31st Ward Ald. Felix Cardona Jr. who said he's well aware of the situation after receiving numerous emails and phone calls. The noise, he said, is coming from the building's boiler, which needs new parts.

"These parts are not something that you can just get at a Home Depot or Menard's," Cardona said. "They have to be ordered out, an engineer has to come, measure do all the analysis and then once they get it an engineer has to put it back in place, so it's a whole process, it's blueprints and things like that."

The manager of The Fields Studios said the problem was fixed late Friday afternoon.

"It's actually gone today. It's very quiet. I had a neighbor describe it too, in our text chain, the quiet being so loud because you can finally go back to normal life," Mjolsness said. "I appreciate you guys coming out and taking an interest in what's been happening in the neighborhood, and I appreciate the work of the alderman to help us out."