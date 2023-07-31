2 rescued among 3 people injured in Belmont Cragin fire

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were rescued from an apartment fire in Belmont Cragin Monday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire broke out on the third floor of the building, at 2112 N. Marmora Ave. CFD said one resident woke up to fire alarms and alerted other residents.

2112 Marmora Smoke alarm working ! One resident awakened and got others out of the building. Please get and use detectors. That resident was transported along with two others. Two critical one fair to Community First , West Suburban and Loyola. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HT3yMxFPET — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 31, 2023

That resident was taken to a local hospital. Firefighters rescued two other victims who were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

CFD said the fire is under investigation.