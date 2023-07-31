Watch CBS News
Local News

2 rescued among 3 people injured in Belmont Cragin fire

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were rescued from an apartment fire in Belmont Cragin Monday morning. 

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire broke out on the third floor of the building, at 2112 N. Marmora Ave. CFD said one resident woke up to fire alarms and alerted other residents. 

That resident was taken to a local hospital. Firefighters rescued two other victims who were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

CFD said the fire is under investigation. 

First published on July 31, 2023 / 6:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.