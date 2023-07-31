2 rescued among 3 people injured in Belmont Cragin fire
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were rescued from an apartment fire in Belmont Cragin Monday morning.
The Chicago Fire Department said the fire broke out on the third floor of the building, at 2112 N. Marmora Ave. CFD said one resident woke up to fire alarms and alerted other residents.
That resident was taken to a local hospital. Firefighters rescued two other victims who were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
CFD said the fire is under investigation.
