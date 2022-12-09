Watch CBS News
Car plows into support column at Belmont Cragin auto parts store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Buildings late Thursday was conducting emergency inspections ant a Northwest Side O'Reilly Auto Parts store, after a car slammed into it.

The car jumped the curb and plowed into a load-bearing column at the O'Reilly Auto Parts at 2801 N. Cicero Ave. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The Fire Department said the column appeared to be unstable after it was struck.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 8:28 PM

