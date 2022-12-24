Village of Bellwood issues boil order after water main break

BELLWOOD, Ill. (CHICAGO) – A boil order has been issued for the entire town of Bellwood after a water main break, the village announced Saturday.

The village says officials estimate the break is impacting at least half of the town.

Crews are searching for the source of the break, which may have been caused by the extreme cold.

"Until further notice, as a precaution all residents – including those with water service – should boil all water before use. The order means that all water that is used for drinking or cooking needs to be boiled before using. Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled."

Village officials say they will share real-time updates as they search for the damaged main and begin repairs.