Belief behind DePaul's men's basketball team builds following turnaround by coach Holtmann

The DePaul men's basketball team will try to carry its winning ways at Wintrust Arena with them when they travel to Georgetown on Wednesday night.

The Blue Demons are experiencing a turnaround, especially at home, in Chris Holtmann's second season at the helm.

The belief is building at DePaul. Holtmann's squad has reeled off four straight Big East home wins, equaling their total number of victories in conference in his first season.

"There is a belief and a confidence that comes after you've seen yourself do it. I think this group has a belief, but we've gotta keep doing it," Holtmann said.

"Obviously, this team hasn't seen a lot of success in the past decade or so, so to be part of bringing this program back to the glory days, everybody has that extra motivation," said Guard CJ Gunn.

One thing Holtmann really likes is their team-first mentality. That was exemplified by senior NJ Benson, and the way he was rooting for his teammate Fabian Flores despite the fact that they're competing for playing time.

"One of the things I freaking love about NJ, love it. I'm being god's honest right now. When you play well, he's the happiest guy in the room. He is," Holtmann said.

"For me, it's all about winning and turning this program around. And, at the end of the day, those guys are family. If they're playing good, I feel like I'm playing good. Having unselfishness and being there for my teammates is what building a culture and building a good team looks like," Benson said.

The defense helps too. The Blue Demons are currently 4th in the Big East in points allowed.