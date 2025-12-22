Truck hauling 20 tons of beer crashes on Interstate 80/94 near Lansing, Illinois

One person was injured when a semi-trailer truck loaded with 20 tons of beer crashed with a car Monday afternoon on Interstate 80/94 in Chicago's south suburbs.

Illinois State Police said, around 3:15 p.m., a semi-trailer and a passenger vehicle collided just west of Torrence Avenue in the eastbound lanes near Lansing.

The truck was loaded with 40,000 pounds of beer, but it was not immediately clear if any of the beer spilled onto the expressway. The truck sustained significant damage to its trailer, as the rear of the trailer was resting on the pavement, with its wheels either gone or crushed under the trailer.

Police said one injury was reported, but their condition was not immediately available.

While all lanes were open as of 5 p.m., police said drivers should expect delays while crews work to remove the damaged truck from the expressway.