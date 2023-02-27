Driver opening beer can crashes into Lake Co. Sheriff's deputy, seriously injuring officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A north suburban driver said he cracked a beer right before crashing into a Lake County Sheriff's deputy.

The deputy's SUV was wrecked after she got hit in Waukegan Sunday night, sending the officer to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the deputy's lights and siren were on when a man driving a pickup truck ran a stop sign and slammed into her.

The 59-year-old truck driver told investigators the last thing he remembers before the crash was opening a beer.

Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Crash When Driver Disregards Stop Sign On February 26, 2023, at approximately 6:10 p.m.,... Posted by Lake County IL Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 27, 2023