Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver opening beer can crashes into Lake Co. Sheriff's deputy, seriously injuring officer

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Driver opening beer can crashes into Lake Co. Sheriff's deputy, seriously injuring officer
Driver opening beer can crashes into Lake Co. Sheriff's deputy, seriously injuring officer 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A north suburban driver said he cracked a beer right before crashing into a Lake County Sheriff's deputy.

The deputy's SUV was wrecked after she got hit in Waukegan Sunday night, sending the officer to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the deputy's lights and siren were on when a man driving a pickup truck ran a stop sign and slammed into her.

The 59-year-old truck driver told investigators the last thing he remembers before the crash was opening a beer.

Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Crash When Driver Disregards Stop Sign On February 26, 2023, at approximately 6:10 p.m.,...

Posted by Lake County IL Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 27, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 5:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.