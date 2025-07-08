Woman sues Bedford Park after man steals police car, USPS truck, crashes into family car, injuring sons

Parents of two children hurt in crash sue Bedford Park after suspect stole police car

A family is suing the village of Bedford Park, Illinois, following a crash that sent their two children to the hospital with brain injuries.

On March 19, Miguel Alvarado allegedly stole a Bedford Park police car and then a U.S. Postal Service truck before crashing into Remah Abdelghani's car, injuring her two children, Mohammad Ali Odeh and Afaf Ali Odeh.

In a lawsuit Abdelghani's family is filing against the village, their attorneys claim police improperly detained Alvarado when they tried to arrest him before the crash.

The lawsuit claims Alvarado was arrested earlier that day after he was accused of starting fires in a Walmart parking lot, but was released after being charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct. Alvarado was then accused of trespassing at a Speedway gas station and ripping products off the shelves and threatening customers.

When police responded to the gas station, instead of immediately placing him into custody, officers allegedly allowed him to have a cigarette, and while officers' backs were turned, he stole a police squad car and fled the scene.

At the time of the incident, police said after stealing a squad car, Alvarado abandoned it on a set of railroad tracks in Chicago Ridge, carjacked a postal worker, dragged her out of her postal truck, and punched her in the face before driving off.

He then crashed into Abdelghani's car, injuring her and her two sons, ages 7 and 4. According to her lawsuit, both her sons suffered traumatic brain injuries in the crash.

The boys' father, Ali Odeh, said the crash could have been avoided had Alvarado already been in custody that day.

"I've decided to file this lawsuit, because my children will need a lifetime of care," he said.

After the crash, Alvarado was charged with vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen law enforcement vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated reckless driving, reckless driving, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash

The family's's lawsuit accuses police of "utter indifference to the safety of others" in allowing Alvarado to steal the police car by letting him have a cigarette while they talked with their backs to him.

"Someone who was committing arson earlier in the day, you don't allow them to walk across the street to have a cigarette and give them the opportunity to flee police officers, and then carelessly and recklessly allow him into a police vehicle where he takes off," attorney Jack Casciato said.

The boys' parents are seeking unspecified damages to cover their sons' medical bills.

The village of Bedford Park and the Bedford Park Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.